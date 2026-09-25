Karnataka announces Rs 2,500 aid for drought-hit farmers

Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara blamed the Centre for not taking any initiative to mitigate the drought crisis of the state. (File photo)

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara on Thursday announced a subsidy of Rs 2,500 each for drought-affected farmers in over 100 taluks during an ongoing special legislature session to address the crisis.

“To provide immediate assistance to farmers affected by drought, the State Government has decided to provide an input subsidy of Rs 2,500 to each farmer while awaiting National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF) assistance,” Parameshwara, who is also the revenue minister, said at the end of the discussion on the drought situation.

The special legislature session on drought began on September 21.

The measure comes as Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has written to PM Modi for the early release of a portion of the Rs 3,800 crore drought relief from the Centre.