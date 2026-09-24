Karnataka drought: CM Shivakumar urges PM Modi for early release of relief funds

Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging the early release of 50 per cent of the Rs 3,705 crore assistance requested by the state, along with the advance release of Central disaster relief funds. Shivakumar’s letter to PM Modi came amid a special four-day session of the legislature convened to address the state’s worsening drought situation.

Shivakumar requested an interim financial release to accelerate relief measures across affected regions. “Such timely assistance would enable the state government to initiate and sustain immediate relief measures, particularly towards input subsidy assistance for crop loss, drinking water supply, livestock protection and other essential drought-relief interventions, thereby providing much-needed and timely support to the affected farmers during this critical period.”

On September 10, the Karnataka government submitted its Kharif 2026 Drought Memorandum, seeking Rs 3,705.30 crore in Central assistance for 101 taluks initially declared drought-hit. However, conditions have since deteriorated rapidly.

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Scientific assessments conducted under the Manual for Drought Management, 2020, led the state government to declare an additional 76 taluks as drought-affected, bringing the total to 177 taluks. Shivakumar cautioned in his letter that drought conditions are expected to expand further, with over 200 taluks likely to be officially declared drought-hit by the end of the Southwest Monsoon on September 30.

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Delay in disbursal

Shivakumar said that an immediate interim release of 50 per cent of the memorandum amount is vital because standard Central assessment protocols take considerable time. The formal process requires the inter-ministerial central team to conduct on-ground assessments, submit its report to a sub-committee of the national executive committee, and subsequently receive final approval from a high-level committee.

“While this established process provides for a comprehensive and robust assessment, it is necessarily time-consuming, particularly in the context of a rapidly evolving drought situation,” Shivakumar noted.

To prevent delays in relief delivery, the Chief Minister urged the Centre to disburse 50 per cent of the requested funds as interim financial aid pending completion of the formal review, and to release the Central share of the second instalment of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) in advance.

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He said the cumulative rainfall deficit during the Southwest Monsoon has disrupted agriculture, power generation, fodder availability, and groundwater recharge. Low reservoir storage levels in the Cauvery basin are expected to impact drinking water availability in Bengaluru and neighbouring districts ahead of the summer season, he added.

“With the Southwest Monsoon entering its final phase and the state continuing to experience substantial cumulative rainfall deficit, the drought situation is likely to further intensify during the coming months and become more acute during the summer season,” the letter added.