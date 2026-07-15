Karnataka CM Shivakumar urges PM Modi to send team to assess drought situation

Chief Minister stated in his letter to PM Modi that 18 out of the 31 districts in the state had recorded "deficit to large-deficit rainfall" until July 11,

Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention in sending a Central Government team to assess the emerging drought situation in Karnataka, citing a “sluggish” July monsoon that has severely affected the state’s agriculture and raised concerns over the ongoing kharif season.

“Such a visit would provide a first-hand appreciation of the severity of the emerging drought conditions and reassure the farming community that the Government of India stands with them in this difficult period. Early assessment and timely support from the Government of India would greatly strengthen the State’s efforts to mitigate the adverse impacts of the evolving drought situation,” the Karnataka CM stated in a letter dated July 14.