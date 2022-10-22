Karnataka drops plan to collect monthly donations in government schools

Karnataka’s school education department on Saturday withdrew an order to collect Rs 100 as monthly donations from parents of government school students, after academics and student groups equated the move to “robbing poor families”.

The October 19 order allowed school development and monitoring committees to collect at least Rs 100 every month from each parent to develop infrastructure, pay guest teachers and meet other expenses.

According to a department official, although government schools do receive donations, the initiative was in line with the My School Our Contributions campaign to ensure the development of schools.

The order also listed primary purposes for which these donations would be used. Some of them are drinking water, toilet and sanitation, electricity bills, midday meals, honorariums to guest teachers, e-learning centres, libraries and playgrounds.

The All India Democratic Students Organisation had threatened an agitation against the plan.