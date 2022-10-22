scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 22, 2022

Karnataka drops plan to collect monthly donations in government schools

An October 19 order allowed school development and monitoring committees to collect at least Rs 100 from each parent to develop infrastructure, pay guest teachers and meet other expenses.

The All India Democratic Students Organisation had threatened an agitation against the plan. (file)

Karnataka’s school education department on Saturday withdrew an order to collect Rs 100 as monthly donations from parents of government school students, after academics and student groups equated the move to “robbing poor families”.

The October 19 order allowed school development and monitoring committees to collect at least Rs 100 every month from each parent to develop infrastructure, pay guest teachers and meet other expenses.

According to a department official, although government schools do receive donations, the initiative was in line with the My School Our Contributions campaign to ensure the development of schools.

The order also listed primary purposes for which these donations would be used. Some of them are drinking water, toilet and sanitation, electricity bills, midday meals, honorariums to guest teachers, e-learning centres, libraries and playgrounds.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
In defence of Daniel Ladinsky and his complicated legacy of paying homage...Premium
In defence of Daniel Ladinsky and his complicated legacy of paying homage...
Sparkling fish, murky methods: the global aquarium tradePremium
Sparkling fish, murky methods: the global aquarium trade
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — Lothal’s Maritime ...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — Lothal’s Maritime ...
Pipe down the India-Pakistan war bugle; there’s a World T20 Cup to ...Premium
Pipe down the India-Pakistan war bugle; there’s a World T20 Cup to ...
More from Bangalore

The All India Democratic Students Organisation had threatened an agitation against the plan.

First published on: 22-10-2022 at 08:24:39 pm
Next Story

Rozgar Mela: PM Modi’s drive comes as Oppn raises heat on jobs in poll-bound Gujarat, Himachal

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 22: Latest News
Advertisement