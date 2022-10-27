Karnataka drops disciplinary action over ‘illegal’ electrification work in sanctuary

The Karnataka government has quietly dropped its plan to initiate disciplinary action against five officials who allowed electrification work in Belagavi’s Bhimgad Wildlife Sanctuary allegedly without the environment ministry’s approval.

According to forest department officials, the direction from the government to drop the action came in April. The directive, issued by S Srinivas, under secretary (forest, ecology, environment), said it was found that the electrification project was not a private one.

“And moreover, the electric line has been laid along the road and no trees have been felled for the purpose, and hence it has been decided to drop the disciplinary proceedings against C B Patil, Assistant Conservator of Forest (Retd); S G Wandre, Range Forest Officer (Retd) (Deceased); M G Nandeppagol, Deputy Range Forest Officer; and forest guards Mahesh Dhulkhedkar and Andanappa Hanasi,” the April 22 order read.

The electrification work started in 2016 and the then deputy conservator of forest Basavaraj Patil issued notices to Nandeppagol in April 2017. In 2019 the principal chief conservator of forest sought an explanation from the officials.

A senior forest official said on the condition of anonymity that there were gross irregularities in the way the inquiry was carried out. Section 2 of the Forest Conservation Act 1980 was violated as forest land was diverted for non-forestry purposes, the official alleged.

“It was a surreptitious move and only now the people have got to know about it…The electrification was carried out by the Hubli Electric Supply Company Ltd (Hescom) without seeking permission from the state forest department and the National Board of Wildlife. As many as 192 poles were erected in the sanctuary itself. When activists protested, it was revealed that the local politicians had pressured Hescom to erect the poles without seeking the permissions. Senior forest officials had visited the spot and found irregularities.

The electrification work was then stopped,” the official said.

Jawaid Akhtar, additional chief secretary (forest, ecology and environment), did not respond to calls.