Karnataka: Driver drowns after truck falls into sea at New Mangalore Port

Monday, June 21, 2021
The authorities have recovered the body of the driver and a search operation is underway to find the other person believed to have been in the same truck.

By: Express Web Desk | Mangaluru |
Updated: June 21, 2021 1:39:25 pm
According to Mangaluru City Police, the deceased has been identified as Rajesab (26), while Bhimappa (22), his associate, is missing.

A truck overshot a berth in the New Mangalore Port on Sunday night and fell into the sea. The authorities have recovered the body of the driver and a search operation is underway to find the other person believed to have been in the same truck.

According to Mangaluru City Police, the deceased has been identified as Rajesab (26), while Bhimappa (22), his associate, is missing.

“The truck was deputed Chettinad Company to transport iron ore from a ship named Vinalines Sunrise on berth number 14. Rajesab missed a left turn towards the ship and drove off the berth around 10.30 pm. The incident was reported to the Central Industrial Security Force control room by the pilot of the ship and personnel on a tug boat that was passing by then,” the police explained.

Further, the CISF Quick Reaction team was brought to action immediately involving the CISF patrolling boat and the tug boat. “Unfortunately, even though Rajesab was found he was declared ‘brought dead’ by doctors at a private hospital nearby,” the police added.

“Search operations are still underway as more teams are now participating to find the missing person,” a CISF officer added.

