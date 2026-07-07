Karnataka man kills estranged wife, her sister while they slept; surrenders

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A 30-year-old man in Karnataka allegedly murdered his estranged wife and her younger sister while they slept at their home in Chikkaballapur district on Monday. Hours later, the accused surrendered at the local police station.
The incident occurred in Chintamani town, 85 km away from Bengaluru. According to the police, the accused, Ejaz, a Kolar resident who repaired metal items and almirahs, was angry that his estranged wife, Shama, 25, was staying at her parents’ house and refusing to return.
Around 6.15 am on Monday, Ejaz allegedly attacked Shama and her sister, Reshma, 18, with a knife, fatally injuring them on the neck. According to the police, Shama’s three young children were present in the house during the attack. Ejaz then allegedly took the children on his motorcycle to his residence in Gulpet before walking into the Gulpet police station at 8.30 am to surrender.
Chikkaballapur Superintendent of Police Kushal Chouksey said Shama had been staying at her parents’ house in Chintamani for the past four months following her mother’s death and had refused to return to Kolar. This separation allegedly led to repeated disputes between the couple.
A preliminary probe suggests that Shama had refused to return to Kolar, citing harassment. Family members described the marriage as troubled, alleging that Ejaz was struggling with alcohol and gambling addictions and frequently harassed his wife. Relatives claimed village elders had attempted mediation, but the disputes persisted. Ejaz allegedly threatened to kill Shama and her sisters on several occasions.
The Chintamani Town police have registered a murder case and are investigating.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram