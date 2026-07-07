Karnataka man kills estranged wife, her sister while they slept; surrenders

Around 6.15 am on Monday, Ejaz (left) allegedly attacked Shama (centre) and her 18-year-old sister, Reshma (right), with a knife, fatally injuring them on the neck.

A 30-year-old man in Karnataka allegedly murdered his estranged wife and her younger sister while they slept at their home in Chikkaballapur district on Monday. Hours later, the accused surrendered at the local police station.

The incident occurred in Chintamani town, 85 km away from Bengaluru. According to the police, the accused, Ejaz, a Kolar resident who repaired metal items and almirahs, was angry that his estranged wife, Shama, 25, was staying at her parents’ house and refusing to return.

Around 6.15 am on Monday, Ejaz allegedly attacked Shama and her sister, Reshma, 18, with a knife, fatally injuring them on the neck. According to the police, Shama’s three young children were present in the house during the attack. Ejaz then allegedly took the children on his motorcycle to his residence in Gulpet before walking into the Gulpet police station at 8.30 am to surrender.