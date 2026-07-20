Amid SIR, Karnataka starts door-to-door drive for caste, residence papers

Amid the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll by the Election Commission of India (ECI), Karnataka’s Congress government Monday launched a door-to-door drive to deliver caste certificates and empowered deputy tahsildars to issue permanent residence certificates (PRCs).

Both certificates feature in the ECI’s “indicative list of documents” used to verify a voter’s identity during the SIR’s notice phase.

The government has already classified and shared 4.85 crore digital caste certificates with deputy commissioners. “The district administration will print the certificates and deliver them directly to beneficiaries,” Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said during the launch of the initiative.

Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara said the free door-to-door distribution of caste certificates and PRCs aims to help people easily obtain the documents required for SIR. “These certificates will not only facilitate access to various government services but also help citizens establish their status as permanent residents of Karnataka,” he said.

A mobile application has been developed to record beneficiaries’ Aadhaar, mobile numbers, and acknowledgements after the certificates are delivered. People will also be able to download their caste certificates free of cost through the designated government website using the certificate’s RD number, ration card number, or Aadhaar number, according to the chief minister.

The service will also be available at government assistance centres established at the level of village clusters where citizens can obtain printed copies of caste certificates and other essential documents free of charge.

According to Shivakumar, around 57 lakh caste certificates are already linked to beneficiaries’ mobile numbers, and download links have been sent through WhatsApp and SMS.

Eligibility criteria for permanent residence certificate

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On the eligibility criteria to obtain a PRC, Parameshwara said that applicants must either be born in Karnataka or meet prescribed conditions. The conditions include being a resident of the state for at least 10 years, completing II PUC or an equivalent qualification in Karnataka, and studying in a recognised educational institution in the state.

“Eligibility also extends to those who have served for at least seven years in government or local bodies. Applicants may also qualify if their father, mother, husband, or wife has resided in Karnataka for at least 10 years,” he said.

In addition, applicants should own or lawfully occupy immovable property in Karnataka, have their names in the electoral roll, and should reside in the state in the case of those married to a resident. These form the basis for issuing the PRC, he added.

The government announced the drive to ensure identity documents a month ago, before the SIR began in the state on June 30.

The Opposition BJP has criticised the government’s move, alleging that it was an “illegal” ploy to protect Bangladeshi migrants and create a vote bank for the Congress.

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Booth-level officers are verifying voter documents door-to-door. After this, the draft electoral roll will be published on August 17. Claims and objections of those served notices during the first phase will be disposed of between August 17 and October 15. The final roll will be published on October 19.