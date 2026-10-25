A goat that couldn’t be tied: How a Karnataka village row ended in a fatal punch

It began with a roaming goat that refused to stay tied, and ended in a courtroom five years later with a life sentence for murder. What seemed like a routine rural dispute over a stray animal in Karnataka’s Doddaballapura taluk turned into an extraordinary criminal investigation, one where the victim bore no external injuries, and the fatal blow triggered a silent, lethal heart attack.

The two families in Bisuvanahalli village lived as close neighbours, but harboured a long-standing feud. Ravi Kumar’s family owned a male goat that roamed freely near the Chinnamasthika Devi temple, right outside the house of elderly resident Chandrashekar. Whenever his three-year-old granddaughter Nayana played outside, the animal repeatedly hit her.

“The family had repeatedly complained about the goat being allowed to roam freely,” said Satish B S, the investigating officer, currently posted at the Madiwala police station in Bengaluru.

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However, the goat’s owners refused to restrain it. “The owners maintained that the animal had been dedicated in the name of God and should not be tied up. The disagreement had led to frequent quarrels between the families,” Satish added.

On August 23, 2021, the goat struck Nayana once more. Her mother Divya tied the animal up, but Ravi Kumar’s wife Muniyamma, 28, promptly untied and retrieved it. When Divya informed her father-in-law Chandrashekar, he accompanied her and his son Purushothama to confront the owners.

The confrontation quickly turned violent. According to the police, Ravi Kumar, 35, punched Chandrashekar on the left side of the chest while his brother Muniyappa, 30, and Muniyamma held the older man. When Purushothama intervened, Muniyappa struck him on the neck.

Chandrashekar collapsed immediately and was rushed to Columbia Asia Hospital in Bashettihalli, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

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‘A clear-cut case’ and swift arrests

Alerted by the hospital, the police initiated an immediate probe. “It was a clear-cut case for us. When we reached the hospital, the dead person’s son was there and narrated what had happened,” IO Satish told The Indian Express.

Purushothama filed a complaint with the Doddaballapura Rural police that evening. The accused trio fled the village to stay at a relative’s house, but police arrested Ravi Kumar, Muniyappa, and Muniyamma within three days.

Satish noted that Ravi Kumar confessed to striking Chandrashekar, while the other two admitted to being present during the assault. Local residents also confirmed the long-standing hostility surrounding the goat.

Postmortem pointed to fatal heart attack

Despite the eyewitness accounts, the prosecution faced a major evidentiary challenge: the postmortem examination revealed no external marks or physical trauma on Chandrashekar’s body.

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Exploiting this, the defence argued that Chandrashekar may have died of old age or a pre-existing heart condition, questioning during cross-examination why the police had not gathered past medical records or whether a murder case was registered simply “for police station statistics”.

Dr Praveen Kumar, who conducted the autopsy, relied on a histopathology report showing a critical narrowing of the left coronary artery. He testified in court that the physical shock and emotional trauma of the assault triggered a sudden arterial blockage, inducing a fatal heart attack in the narrowed artery.

The court accepted that while external injuries were absent, the medical evidence conclusively demonstrated that the death was caused by a heart attack brought on directly by the “physical altercation and fight”.

The court dismissed defence arguments regarding uncollected medical histories, noting that the defence failed to summon medical witnesses or produce documents proving the victim suffered from a prior ailment.

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Credible testimonies from eyewitnesses Divya and Purushothama, who was himself injured in the clash, proved decisive, remaining unshaken even after several other villagers turned hostile during the trial.

Life term after five years

The trial commenced on July 3, 2024, and concluded on April 22, 2025, after the prosecution produced 36 witnesses.

Presiding over the IV Additional District and Sessions Court in Doddaballapura, Judge Nirmala K convicted Ravi Kumar of murder, while Muniyappa and Muniyamma were convicted of voluntarily causing hurt with common intention.

During sentencing, defence counsel pleaded for leniency, citing Ravi Kumar’s young children, ageing parents, and lack of prior criminal antecedents. Opposing the plea, the prosecution argued that showing mercy would cause the public to “lose faith in the legal system”.

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Holding that while the crime did not meet the “rarest of rare” benchmark for the death penalty, the court declared that “it is not a fit case to show mercy.” Ravi Kumar was sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for life and fined Rs 20,000. Muniyappa received six months of simple imprisonment, while Muniyamma was fined Rs 1,000 and sentenced to two months’ default imprisonment.