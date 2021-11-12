Karnataka: Resident doctors protest cut in Covid-19 allowances, non-payment of salaries in Mysuru

Alleging mismanagement and neglect by the Karnataka government, resident doctors of the Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMCRI) have threatened to go on a hunger strike protesting deduction from Covid-19 risk allowance and untimely release of salaries.

According to the doctors, postgraduate (PG) residents were assured a Covid-19 risk allowance of Rs 10,000 per month of which a total of only Rs 30,000 was paid to date. “To our surprise, instead of giving the balance credit of Rs 30,000, an attempt is made to recover the already paid allowance. Rs 15,000 has been deducted already,” they alleged.

#Karnataka: Resident doctors protest cut in #Covid19 allowances, non-payment of salaries in #Mysuru. Agitated doctors march from Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMCRI) to Deputy Commissioner’s office, submit memorandum. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/JOsb5rp9RO — Ralph Alex Arakal (@ralpharakal) November 12, 2021

President of MMCRI Resident Doctors’ Association Dr Vijay Kumar said that such action was considered “an extreme disrespect” to their dedicated services during the pandemic and requested the authorities to avoid implementing a cut to the allowance.

“PG students have performed Covid-19 duties for nearly 15 months during the last two years compromising the academic activities against the risk of infection under adverse conditions. Nearly half the learning period of post-graduation has gone without any substantial learning of PG skills,” he pointed out.

After a protest carried out within the hospital premises Thursday, the doctors marched from MMCRI to the deputy commissioner’s office Friday “hoping that (their) grievance will be addressed by the government.”

Further, doctors have demanded timely payment of salaries to senior residents (SRs). “SRs have not been paid the salary due for the last two months. They have not been paid according to the SR grade since May. The Covid-19 allowance of Rs 10,000 per month as promised has not been paid yet. Moreover, the allowance amount that was paid earlier has been deducted. similar to PGs as well,” the letter addressed to the DC read.

Agitated doctors also demanded the government authorities credit complete payment of stipends to second-year students who began the course on July 1 last year. “Second-year students have been paid a stipend of Rs 45,000 instead of Rs 50,000 in July 2021 as the assigned stipend for the academic year. We request you to credit us the complete payment,” the memorandum mentioned.