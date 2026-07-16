Karnataka doctor murdered, son stabbed inside Dharwad home. Wife is suspect

Dr Kiran Honannavar was found dead with multiple injuries, while his wife, Dr Priyanka Katanahalli has been taken into custody.

A 45-year-old anesthetist was allegedly murdered inside his apartment in Dharwad, Karnataka, while his eight-year-old autistic son was critically injured in a suspected knife attack.

The incident came to light on Wednesday at Ranka Apartment, opposite Pawan High School, where Dr Kiran Honannavar was found dead with multiple injuries. His son was discovered with multiple stab wounds in another room and was rushed to a private hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Police have taken Dr Kiran’s wife, Dr Priyanka Katanahalli, an ophthalmologist, into custody on suspicion, as the three family members were the only occupants of the sixth-floor apartment and there were no signs of forced entry.