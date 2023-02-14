Karnataka: Doctor couple performs free eye surgeries to mark Valentine’s Day

Written by – Shyma Rauf

While gifting one’s partner a box filled with roses and chocolates might be the tradition on Valentine’s Day, this doctor couple from Karnataka’s Chikkaballapur had different plans. Dr HS Shashidhar Kumar and Dr KS Ratna of Manasa Hospital in Chikkaballapur performed 75 free eye surgeries to mark Valentine’s Day.

According to the couple, the eye surgeries performed Tuesday were a way of showing their love, concern, and compassion for the community. Patients belonging to low-income groups underwent free cataract surgeries. The couple also provided them with food, shelter, medicines, and spectacles free of cost.

Speaking about the initiative, Dr Kumar said: “It is the day of love and anybody can show their love to anybody be it nature, animals, or people. We wanted to show our love toward our patients. We wanted to show that this day is not only meant for young people and that affection can be shown towards other people.”

Echoing the same thoughts, Dr KS Ratna said, “We wanted to show people that this day can be celebrated in a different way, a way which is broader. We love our people; we wanted to show that and celebrate the day by giving something back to the people.”

The ophthalmologist couple has provided free medical care to patients coming from villages and those belonging to low-income groups for nearly three decades.