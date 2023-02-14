scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
Advertisement

Karnataka: Doctor couple performs free eye surgeries to mark Valentine’s Day

The ophthalmologist couple has provided free medical care to patients coming from villages and those belonging to low-income groups for nearly three decades.

The couple also provided them with food, shelter, medicines, and spectacles free of cost. (Express Photo)
Listen to this article
Karnataka: Doctor couple performs free eye surgeries to mark Valentine’s Day
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Written by – Shyma Rauf

While gifting one’s partner a box filled with roses and chocolates might be the tradition on Valentine’s Day, this doctor couple from Karnataka’s Chikkaballapur had different plans. Dr HS Shashidhar Kumar and Dr KS Ratna of Manasa Hospital in Chikkaballapur performed 75 free eye surgeries to mark Valentine’s Day.

According to the couple, the eye surgeries performed Tuesday were a way of showing their love, concern, and compassion for the community. Patients belonging to low-income groups underwent free cataract surgeries. The couple also provided them with food, shelter, medicines, and spectacles free of cost.

Speaking about the initiative, Dr Kumar said: “It is the day of love and anybody can show their love to anybody be it nature, animals, or people. We wanted to show our love toward our patients. We wanted to show that this day is not only meant for young people and that affection can be shown towards other people.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 14, 2023: Know about Capitalist Economy, Custodial Dea...
UPSC Key- February 14, 2023: Know about Capitalist Economy, Custodial Dea...
Valentine’s Day, the nationalist’s way
Valentine’s Day, the nationalist’s way
Delhi Confidential: MP Danish Ali has the last grievance
Delhi Confidential: MP Danish Ali has the last grievance
5 Questions | Nihal Chand: ‘Sriganganagar home to 5 lakh Sikhs, no ...
5 Questions | Nihal Chand: ‘Sriganganagar home to 5 lakh Sikhs, no ...

Echoing the same thoughts, Dr KS Ratna said, “We wanted to show people that this day can be celebrated in a different way, a way which is broader. We love our people; we wanted to show that and celebrate the day by giving something back to the people.”

More from Bangalore

The ophthalmologist couple has provided free medical care to patients coming from villages and those belonging to low-income groups for nearly three decades.

First published on: 14-02-2023 at 20:47 IST
Next Story

High time Indian aircraft fly with indigenous aero-engines: Rajnath Singh

Your Must Read for today | India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 14: Latest News
Advertisement
close