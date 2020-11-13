Karnataka govt issues clarification on green crackers ahead of Diwali

The police have begun special drives to enforce the cracker ban and restrict the sale of firecrackers to those only falling under the "green" category.

The Karnataka government has issued a order to “bring in more clarity on the concept of green crackers”, which, it had exempted from the statewide ban of crackers ahead of Diwali, last week.

As per the clarification issued by Anjum Parwez, Principal Secretary of the Revenue Department (Disaster Management), green crackers can be distinguished from the remaining through a green logo of the CSIR-NEERI (Council of Scientific & Industrial Research – National Environmental and Engineering Research Institute) and PESO (Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation) along with a QR code. “The QR code is a novel feature incorporated on firecrackers to avoid manufacture and sale of counterfeit products,” he said.

The order also mentioned that green crackers are available in different forms including sparklers, flowerpots, and maroons.

“Green crackers don’t contain harmful chemicals, thereby reducing air-pollution due to firecrackers considerably. These crackers are less harmful in comparison to conventional firecrackers,” the order mentioned.

Meanwhile, the police force in the state has begun special drives to enforce the ban and restrict the sale of firecrackers to those only falling under the “green” category.

Chikkaballapur Superintendent of Police GK Mithun Kumar told indianexpress.com that no-objection certificates (NOCs) will be furnished to those selling green crackers. “These will be done as per instructions of the state government and as defined by the Supreme Court,” he said.

A senior police officer from the Bengaluru City Police said: “Those selling non-green crackers will have to face legal action as per relevant sections of the Explosives Act.”

Bengaluru’s local civic body, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), has identified several playgrounds across the city for retailers to set up temporary stalls. According to BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad, 23 such grounds have been identified in the East Zone while another 12 have been located in Mahadevapura Zone.

The provision for 68 temporary stalls will be made in seven other playgrounds in the South Zone, he added, saying another four in the West Zone and one each in Dasarahalli and Bommanahalli zones feature on the list sent for clearance to the City Police Commissioner’s office.

“Only green crackers certified by NEERI and CSIR will be allowed for sale,” Prasad reiterated.

