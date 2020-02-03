After confirmed coronavirus cases in Kerala, 4 Karnataka border districts on high alert

According to the Karnataka health department, so far, 51 travelers from the virus-affected countries have been identified in the state and 46 are under home isolation. According to the Karnataka health department, so far, 51 travelers from the virus-affected countries have been identified in the state and 46 are under home isolation.

After confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported in neighbouring Kerala, the Karnataka health and family welfare department has put four border districts — Mangaluru, Kodagu, Chamarajanagar and Mysuru — on high alert.

On Monday, the health department said in a media bulletin, “As there are two positive cases in Kerala, the border districts of Mangaluru, Kodagu, Chamrajnagar and Mysore are on high alert and any suspected are advised to report immediately to State Surveillance Unit (SSU) Karnataka.”

Meanwhile, on Monday, a third positive coronavirus case was confirmed in Kerala, in Kanjangad of Kasaragod district.

According to the Karnataka health department, in the state, 51 travelers from coronavirus-affected countries have been identified so far. Of these, 46 are under home isolation, four have left the country, and one is in a selected isolation hospital.

The department has sent 44 samples to Pune’s National Institute of Virology (NIV) for testing, out of which results of 29 are negative. In the 104 Arogya Sahayavani (call centres) run by the state, two seats have been reserved for coronavirus guidance. So far, 312 calls regarding this have been received.

“In the background of the coronavirus outbreak, the general public is advised to adhere to health advisories issued by the state government. People should follow the cough etiquette of covering their nose and mouth with a handkerchief/towel while sneezing/coughing. Wash hands frequently with soap and water. Those who have arrived from the affected countries should remain under strict home isolation for 28 days from the date of arrival in India, irrespective of whether they are symptomatic or asymptomatic,” the health department said in the statement.

The novel coronavirus infection that first broke out in Wuhan, China, has spread to 25 countries so far. At least 361 deaths and 17,205 cases of the virus have been reported from China.

