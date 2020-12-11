Karnataka: Direct flight between Mysuru and Mangaluru inaugurated, will cut travel time to one hour

The direct flight operations between Mysuru-Mangaluru was inaugurated in Mysuru on Friday. The new flight will be operated Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays initially, and will be operated by Alliance Air, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Air India Ltd.

Direct flight operations between Mysuru and Mangaluru, that will cut down travel time between the two cities to an hour, was inaugurated in Mysuru on Friday.

The new flight will be operated Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays and operated by Alliance Air, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Air India Ltd. It will depart from Mysuru at 11.20 a.m. and reach Mangaluru at 12.30 p.m. In the return direction, Alliance Air Flight AI 9533 will depart from Mangaluru at 12.55 p.m. and land at Mysuru at 1.55 p.m.

With the introduction of the new flight, the number of air movements from Mysuru airport will rise to 14. At present, services from the airport offer to and fro connectivity to Bengaluru, Belagavi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Goa, and Kochi.

After the inauguration, Mysuru MP Pratap Simha said: “this flight service will help drive more investment to Mysuru besides giving an impetus to tourism development.”

The flight service is expected to help hundreds of regular travellers on the route who spend around 6 to 8 hours in a train or by a bus connecting these two cities. The journey usually gets challenging during the rainy season due to landslides in Kodagu.

Alliance Air CEO Harpreet A De Singh said there was tremendous demand for the flight from the people from Mysuru and Mangaluru to operate a flight connecting the two cities. Singh expressed confidence that the originating air passenger traffic from both the cities would increase in the days ahead.

