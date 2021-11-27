Covid cases rise to 281 at Karnataka medical college, some samples sent for genome sequencing

The number of students and faculty who tested positive for Covid-19 at Karnataka’s SDM College of Medical Sciences Saturday climbed to 281. Dharwad’s district magistrate Nitish Patil said six of the total cases are symptomatic while the rest of 275 are asymptomatic.

Patil added cases may increase as the results of 1,822 tests will arrive Sunday morning.

The infected are presently being treated at the college’s hostel and the district administration maintains that they are ready to tackle any eventuality. Police have been deployed to prevent the entry of outsiders inside the premises. The medical college’s out patient department (OPD) has been shut.

As a precautionary measure, the administration has declared a holiday for schools and colleges falling within 500 metre radius of the medical college for the next three days.

Health minister K Sudhakar said, “Some samples have been sent for genome sequencing to ascertain the variant of the virus. The reports are expected by the first week of December.”

Meanwhile, 48 nursing students tested positive in Mysuru. The district commissioner Bagadi Gautham said it was a cluster case and all the students will be tested again. He confirmed all the students were fully vaccinated.