Karnataka: 12 dead after tempo collides with truck in Dharwad; PM Modi condoles accident

The spot where the accident took place on the Hubballi-Dharwad bypass road in north Karnataka. (Express photo)

At least 12 persons were killed and five others were left injured after a tempo collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction on Hubballi-Dharwad bypass road in north Karnataka on Friday morning.

12 women passengers identified by the police are Praveena, Poornima, Preethi Ravikumar,Manasi, Paramjyoti, Rajeswari Sivakumar, Shakuntala,Usha, Veda, Nirmala, Manjula, and Ranjini Srinivas. Five injured have been shifted to a local hospital. According to police, All were hailed from Davangere district and were heading to attend a family function in Goa.

“The tempo had left Davengere at around 3 am. When it reached near Ittigatti cross, located about 8 km from Dharwad city, at around 7 am, the tempo collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction,” Dharwad Rural Police said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to express his grief over the incident. “Saddened by the loss of lives due to a road accident in Karnataka’s Dharwad district. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray for a quick recovery of those injured,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, police officials said.

(This is a developing story, further details are awaited)