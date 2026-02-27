Karnataka DGP orders statewide crackdown on harassment, 24X7 social media vigil

Karnataka Police have instructed all its units to identify communally sensitive areas and locations with a history of Holi-related disputes, and deploy sufficient preventive bandobast in such places. (Express File photo)

Ahead of Holi, Dr M A Saleem, Karnataka Director General and Inspector General of Police (DGP & IGP) on Wednesday issued detailed statewide bandobast guidelines directing all police units to adopt preventive, intelligence-based, and gender-sensitive policing measures to ensure peaceful celebrations beginning on March 2 and 3.

In a comprehensive memo circulated on Wednesday, the DGP’s Office instructed unit heads across Karnataka to take stringent and proactive steps to prevent harassment, communal tension, intoxication-related nuisance and other law and order issues typically associated with large public gatherings during the festival of colours.

The directive noted that Holi celebrations – marked by public gatherings, music, colour application, and street festivities – can sometimes lead to disputes, harassment complaints, and communal sensitivities if not effectively regulated.