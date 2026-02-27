Karnataka DGP orders statewide crackdown on harassment, 24X7 social media vigil

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Ahead of Holi, Dr M A Saleem, Karnataka Director General and Inspector General of Police (DGP & IGP) on Wednesday issued detailed statewide bandobast guidelines directing all police units to adopt preventive, intelligence-based, and gender-sensitive policing measures to ensure peaceful celebrations beginning on March 2 and 3.
In a comprehensive memo circulated on Wednesday, the DGP’s Office instructed unit heads across Karnataka to take stringent and proactive steps to prevent harassment, communal tension, intoxication-related nuisance and other law and order issues typically associated with large public gatherings during the festival of colours.
The directive noted that Holi celebrations – marked by public gatherings, music, colour application, and street festivities – can sometimes lead to disputes, harassment complaints, and communal sensitivities if not effectively regulated.
Focus on women’s safety
Emphasising women’s safety as a priority, the DGP has directed all police units to deploy adequate women personnel in marketplaces, residential areas, educational institutions, and major celebration spots. Strict action has been ordered against eve-teasing, stalking, inappropriate touching, and other forms of harassment, with instructions to promptly register cases under relevant legal provisions.
According to directions, special patrol teams will be stationed near parks, lakes, malls, and other public congregation points to respond swiftly to distress calls and ensure visible deterrence.
Monitoring sensitive areas
The police have been instructed to identify communally sensitive areas and locations with a history of Holi-related disputes, and to deploy sufficient preventive bandobast in such places. Beat-level intelligence gathering is to be intensified to detect early signs of mobilisation, provocative sloganeering, or attempts to disturb public order.
The memo also mandates the activation of 24/7 Social Media Monitoring Cells to track inflammatory posts, fake videos, communal narratives, and provocative messages linked to Holi celebrations.
The order also calls for strict regulation of music systems and public address systems, particularly near religious places and sensitive localities, in compliance with Supreme Court guidelines. Holika Dahan events are to be conducted only at approved locations with necessary fire safety measures in coordination with local authorities.
The police have also been directed to intensify checks against the sale and consumption of illicit liquor and narcotic substances to prevent intoxication-driven misconduct.
Preventive measures and rapid response
Preventive action is to be initiated against known communal instigators and habitual offenders. Quick Reaction Teams and reserve forces will be strategically positioned to handle any untoward incident, especially those affecting women’s safety or communal harmony.
Naka checking will be intensified to prevent unlawful assemblies and the movement of miscreants or hazardous materials. Videography coverage in sensitive areas, real-time reporting to senior officers, and fixed accountability for lapses during Holi bandobast have also been mandated.
Reiterating a zero-tolerance policy toward misconduct, the State Police urged citizens to celebrate Holi responsibly while respecting law and order.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram