Friday, July 01, 2022
Don’t stop vehicles for random checks, Karnataka DGP tells Bengaluru traffic police

However, despite the Karnataka police chief's direction, the practice continues, say Bengaluru citizens.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
July 1, 2022 12:52:53 pm
Karnataka police chief Praveen Sood has said on Twitter that he has directed the Bengaluru police commissioner and traffic officials not to stop vehicles in the city for random checks, unless it is for clear traffic violations or for drunken driving.

Karnataka police chief Praveen Sood has said on Twitter that he has directed the Bengaluru police commissioner and traffic officials not to stop vehicles in the city for random checks, unless it is for clear traffic violations or for drunken driving.

“I reiterate again… no vehicle SHALL BE STOPPED merely for checking documents unless it has committed a traffic violation visible to the naked eye. Only exception is drunken driving,” director-general of police (DGP) Sood said on June 27, pointing out that he had instructed the Bengaluru police commissioner and the traffic commissioner “for its implementation immediately”.

DGP Sood’s response was in reaction to a tweet by a citizen stating that the police had refrained from random checking of vehicles for documents when Sood was in charge of the traffic police in Bengaluru.

“When Praveen Sood was ACP traffic, he had banned stopping vehicles for checking documents. You could be stopped only for an offense. Now with Praveen Sood as DGP, stopping vehicles everywhere is a daily phenomenon!” the social media user Srivatsava Vajpeyam said a few days ago.

However, despite Sood’s direction, the practice continues, say Bengaluru citizens.

“The police have given an order that no vehicles can be stopped and checked for documents but they are still doing it,” said Wasim Ahmed, a resident of east Bengaluru.

