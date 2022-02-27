Govt to take steps for development of Keladi in Shivamogga: Karnataka CM

The Karnataka government has decided to take steps for the development of Keladi and its surrounding areas in Shivamogga district, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Sunday.

After paying floral tributes at the portrait of Keladi Rani Chennamma as part of the 350th anniversary of her coronation, the CM said, “The state government has decided to celebrate the coronation Day of Keladi Rani Chennamma. It will be celebrated in a big way at Keladi next year.”

“Keladi Chennamma was a brave woman. She played a decisive role in the development of Karnataka. She forgave and even provide shelter to the enemies who threatened her existence. Like Kittrur Chennamma, the valour of Keladi Chennamma was exemplary. Our children need to be taught about her in their school textbooks,” the CM said.

Referring to the Tungabhadra Aarathi programme drawn up by Panchamasali Sri Vachanananda Jagadguru on the lines of Ganga Aarathi, Bommai said, “We are receiving requests from people to have similar initiatives on the banks of all the rivers.”