Karnataka detects third Omicron case, 34-year-old South Africa-returnee

The number of Covid-19 cases due to Omicron in Karnataka rose to three on Sunday after a 34-year-old South Africa-returnee tested positive for the variant.

“A 34-year-old male returning from South Africa has tested positive (for Omicron). He is isolated and being treated in a govt hospital” Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said. The minister added that five primary and 15 secondary contacts were identified so far. “Samples have been collected from all contacts and sent for testing,” he said.

The first two cases of the new variant in the country, designated as a ‘variant of concern’ by the World Health Organisation (WHO), were identified in Karnataka on December 2.

These included a 66-year-old South African national, who arrived in Bengaluru via Dubai last month, and a 46-year-old doctor at a private hospital in Bengaluru, with no travel history.

The potentially more contagious Omicron variant was first reported to the WHO from South Africa on November 24. WHO had then warned of the potential for Covid surges with “severe consequences” fuelled by omicron, whose constellation of mutations suggests it may be both more transmissible and capable of evading the immunity provided by vaccination or a prior infection.

The Karnataka government, acting upon guidelines issued by the Centre last week, had made RT-PCR testing mandatory for all travellers arriving at airports in the state from ‘at-risk’ countries where Omicron cases were detected.

The order clarified that the cost of the test should be borne by the passengers themselves. With testing measures being enhanced in Bengaluru and Mangaluru airports since then, the state government had also capped the prices for various testing methods.