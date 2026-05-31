Ahead of D K Shivakumar’s swearing-in, lobbying grows for deputy CM, Cabinet posts

D K Shivakumar (right) will take the oath as the new Karnataka chief minister on June 3. (Photo by special arrangement)

Days ahead of the swearing-in of Karnataka’s new chief minister, D K Shivakumar, at least two caste groups are clamouring to appoint a deputy chief minister from their communities. Lobbying has also intensified for Cabinet positions, with a few legislators planning Delhi trips to meet the Congress leadership and argue their case.

Siddaramaiah, who continues as the caretaker chief minister until his successor is appointed, had only one deputy chief minister: Shivakumar. On Saturday, several seers from the influential Lingayat community urged the Congress to appoint Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre as the deputy chief minister in the new Cabinet. Khandre, who hails from Bidar district, is also president of the Akhila Bharatha Veerashaiva Mahasabha, the Lingayat community’s apex body. His son Sagar Khandre is the MP for the Bidar Lok Sabha constituency.