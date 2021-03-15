Karnataka Deputy CM calls out fake circular announcing holidays for colleges

Reacting to the fake circular, Ashwathnarayan said, “This is fake news. The fake circular has created panic and confusion among parents and students.”

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwathnarayan clarified that the government has not declared holidays for colleges in the state. Calling the circular being shared on social media as “fake,” Ashwathnarayan urged officials to file a cyber crime complaint for creating confusion among students and college management in the state.

On Sunday, college officials were flooded with calls after a fake circular stated the government declaring holidays for colleges from March 15 to 30.

Reacting to the fake circular, Ashwathnarayan said, “This is fake news. The fake circular has created panic and confusion among parents and students.” The minister, also in charge of the Higher Education portfolio, added, “We will ask the cyber crime police to trace the origin of this fake circular and to take action against people behind it. None should play with children’s future again.”

Meanwhile, officials of the Department of Collegiate Education confirmed a police complaint will be lodged in Bengaluru on Monday. “Prima facie, the fake circular indicates that the dates of an original circular issued last year were tweaked and shared online. We will hand over all information we have about the same to help police investigate the case to reveal those behind this,” a senior official said.

Meanwhile, Karnataka reported 934 new cases on Sunday with 628 of them in Bengaluru alone. The number of active cases further rose to 8364 (6107 in Bengaluru).