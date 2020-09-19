Karnataka Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan tests positive for Covid-19

Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan (Express Photo )

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Ashwathnarayan CN said Saturday he has tested positive for coronavirus.

“In anticipation of the upcoming Assembly sessions, I underwent a #COVID19 test on Saturday and my results have

returned positive. I am asymptomatic and will be under home isolation,” Narayan tweeted.

He has requested all those who have come in contact with him to take the necessary precautions.

Given the pandemic, Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri has made it mandatory for all those attending it – legislators, officials, journalists and other attendees – to undergo RT-PCR test for COVID-19 infection, 72 hours prior to the start of the 10-day monsoon session from September 21.

Further, the minister, who is also in charge of Higher Education, IT & BT, Science & Technology, Skill Development, and Entrepreneurship & Livelihood portfolios, requested all those who came in contact with him to take necessary precautions.

Other top politicians in the state who had contracted the infection so far include Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Tourism Minister C T Ravi, Health Minister B Sriramulu, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Women and Child Development Minister Shashikala Annasaheb Jolle, Mandya MP Sumalatha, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah, and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Pradesh Committee D K Shivakumar, among others.

