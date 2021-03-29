Karnataka Deputy CM Laxman Savadi appeals to transport workers to cancel plan of indefinite strike from April 7

Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa and Deputy CM Laxman Savadi hold a meeting with the heads of transport and finance departments and the managing directors of various corporations of the sector. (Express photo)

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi Monday appealed to the road transport employees’ union in the state to cancel the plan of going on an indefinite strike from April 7. He also promised that the state government would take a final call on revising their salaries by the end of the week.

“We have already met eight of the nine demands put forth by the union. The only demand that is pending is that of revising salaries. The demand raised by employees to get salaries on par with recommendations made by the 6th Pay Commission has been discussed in detail. Officials of the finance department are now studying the possible financial burden it will have on the corporations and the government,” Savadi said.

Also in charge of the transport department, Savadi attended a meeting with the heads of transport and finance departments and the managing directors of various corporations of the sector, convened by CM Yediyurappa in Bengaluru.

Further, he added that the government will be forced to use private operators as an alternative if employees chose to go ahead despite the support provided by the government.

“Employees (of various road transport corporations) should realise that such a strike would add to the inconvenience and have an impact on the financial growth of the corporations which have already taken a hit due to the pandemic. They should not forget that their salaries and other benefits were paid by the government even during the pandemic,” Savadi added.

Earlier in December, the employees of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), North East Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NEKRTC), North West Road Transport Corporation (NWRTC), and Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) had gone on a four-day strike. As many as 37,019 employees are part of these corporations which operate a fleet of 17,138 buses in different regions of the state.

State govt should fully support BMTC’s rejuvenation plan: Commuters’ forum

Meanwhile, Bengaluru Bus Prayaanikara Vedike, a community forum for bus commuters in the Karnataka capital, on Monday urged the state government to take necessary steps towards supporting BMTC’s rejuvenation plan financially and institutionally.

In an open letter addressed to the CM and Transport Minister, the forum pointed out that BMTC is the largest public transport provider in Bengaluru, which used to serve 35 to 40 lakh commuters daily before the pandemic.

“Yet, it has been neglected by successive governments with little or no financial support, despite repeated demands from commuters and the corporation. The state government, which spends thousands of crores on Ring-roads and Metro, can easily fund Rs 700 crore for BMTC’s rejuvenation,” the statement mentioned.

Further, the forum demanded that BMTC should identify “affordable service for all” as a key goal of its rejuvenation plan.