Karnataka: Admission process for degree colleges through single login platform to begin from July 11, says CN Ashwath Narayan

Higher Education Minister CN Ashwath Narayan told media persons Monday that the admission process for degree colleges for the academic year 2022-23 through single login will start from July 11.

For the first time, the admission process will be conducted through UUCMS (Unified University and College Management System), he said. Students can apply for any college of their choice by using a single login, without physically visiting different colleges to submit applications.

Recently, students applying for undergraduate programmes in different state universities through online portals complained of technical glitches. However, the minister clarified that students can start applying from July 11, through the single login interface.

Narayan explained that by entering the PUC register number, all the information related to the marks card can be obtained and similarly caste certificates, income certificates, among others, can be availed through Aadhaar authentication.

Narayan further said the committee headed by Dr Vasudeva Atre has submitted a report to develop public universities in the state on the lines of the IIMs.

He also announced fresh recruitment of teaching faculty in universities. “The universities will be instructed to recruit by calling candidates on the merit list for interviews in a 1:5 ratio. This new system has been introduced to bring about transparency in the system,” Narayan said.