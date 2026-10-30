8 pm to 10 pm window: Karnataka announces Deepavali cracker restrictions

Environment Minister Ramalinga Reddy has pushed for certified green crackers amid mounting air quality concerns.

By: Express News Service
2 min readBengaluruUpdated: Oct 30, 2026 04:28 PM IST
diwaliMinister Ramalinga Reddy has instructed additional chief secretary to write to the police commissioner and every district commissioner across Karnataka, setting out guidelines for them to enforce during Diwali.
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With just a week left for Deepavali, Environment Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Friday announced that firecrackers will be permitted across Karnataka only between 8 pm and 10 pm, aligning with Supreme Court directives.

Reddy has also pushed for certified green crackers amid mounting air quality concerns and instructed the additional chief secretary to write to the police commissioner and every district commissioner across the state, setting out guidelines for them to enforce.

The Supreme Court has recently rooted for a balanced approach in using firecrackers, saying that it would neither impose a complete ban on firecrackers nor allow their unrestricted use. “We need to find a solution whereby we can give a specified time, and we can specify what are the crackers to be used,” the court has said.

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“The directions are meant to reach the top of the administrative and law enforcement machinery. The two-hour slot follows the Supreme Court’s order,” Reddy said, stressing that celebrations must stay strictly within it.

Also Read | How Diwali travels from Pune to soldiers at the border

Reddy, who holds the Ecology, Environment and Forest portfolio, told reporters how much the scale of cracker-bursting has changed, and how directly it feeds environmental pollution. “When I was a child, very few crackers went off during the festival. Today, people spend heavily on firecrackers and set them off in huge volumes, and the smoke has pushed pollution levels up,” he said.

He cautioned children and young people to be safe while bursting crackers, and encouraged them to use green crackers which generate lower emissions. He said he was not discouraging celebration, saying people are free to enjoy the festival as long as they remain inside the established rules and regulations.

Also read | A glowing recognition: How Diwali made it to UNESCO heritage list

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