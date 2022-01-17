Karnataka sees decline in new Covid-19 cases; TPR dips to 12.45%

The single-day spike of Covid-19 cases in Karnataka, on Monday, saw a decline for the first time since the start of the third wave of the pandemic. The state reported 27,156 new Covid-19 cases along with 14 related deaths in the past 24 hours. The test positivity rate also dipped to 12.45 per cent.

Of the new cases reported, 15,947 infections and five deaths were from Bengaluru.

According to the Karnataka health and family welfare department, the total active cases in the state stands at 2,17,297. 7,827 people have recovered from the virus disease in the last 24 hours.

Also, Karnataka has a caseload of 766 Omicron infections till date.

On Monday, Mysuru reported 1,770 fresh Covid-19 cases while Tumakuru reported 1,147 new infections. Meanwhile, Dakshina Kannada reported three deaths and Tumakuru, Ramanagara, Kalaburgi, Dharwad, Mysuru, Chitradurga, and Chikkaballapura reported one fatality each.

Karnataka presently has an active Covid-19 caseload of 2,17,297 infections. Bengaluru Urban district alone has 1,57,254 active cases followed by Mysuru with 7,141 cases and 6,377 in Tumakuru.

Section 144 in Bengaluru extended till Jan 31

Bengaluru city police commissioner Kamal Pant on Monday said that Section 144 imposed in the city will continue till January 31, 5 am. All types of rallies and protests and marriage functions exceeding 200 people in open spaces and 100 people in closed places are prohibited in Bengaluru city, he added.