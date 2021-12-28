Karnataka: Dead lizard found in midday meal, 80 students admitted to hospital in Haveri

Around 80 school children were admitted to a hospital in Karnataka’s Haveri district on Monday after they consumed sambar in which allegedly a dead lizard was found.

The incident happened at a government primary school in Venkatapura Tanda village near Ranebennur.

According to the district administration, a boy found the lizard in sambar served as part of the midday meal and immediately alerted the others.

All the students were rushed to the government hospital in Ranebennur soon, said the police. None of the students are serious, added the police.

The district administration, meanwhile, has directed the education department officials to take action against the school for negligence.