Karnataka: Elderly couple found murdered in Davangere

An elderly couple was found murdered inside their house in Karnataka’s Davangere district on Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as Gurusiddaiah (82) and his wife Sarojamma (70) of Elebetur village. The couple had three married daughters who were living with their families elsewhere, said the police.

The police said that the murder came to light on Tuesday morning when a neighbour visited the house. The door was locked from outside and there was a foul smell from inside. Later, the bodies were found lying on the floor.

Davangere superintendent of police CB Ryshanth visited the spot and an FIR has been registered. The accused used sharp objects to kill the couple and the motive of the crime is not known, the police said.