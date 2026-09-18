Karnataka data centre policy targets 1 GW IT load by 2031

Other key features of the policy include investment facilitation across the Data Centre ecosystem, including parks, edge centres, cable landing stations and allied infrastructure.

The Karnataka Cabinet Friday cleared the Sustainable Data Centre Policy 2026–2031, a five-year framework aimed at positioning the state as a global hub for next-generation digital infrastructure. The policy seeks to achieve 1 GW of cumulative Data Centre IT load and account for 10–12 per cent of India’s AI-ready Data Centre capacity by 2031.

Announcing the decision, Information Technology Minister Priyank Kharge said the new policy was a “course correction” to balance growth with sustainability. “Our objective is not simply to add more capacity, but to build the right capacity, in the right locations and with the right infrastructure. This means greater use of renewable energy, newer cooling technologies, better water management and stronger connectivity,” he said.