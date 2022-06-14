Karnataka: 31 students test positive for Covid-19, state logs 594 new cases

In a cluster outbreak, 31 students from two schools in Dasarahalli zone tested positive for Covid-19.

BBMP special commissioner Ravindra PN Tuesday said 21 students from New Standard English School and 10 students from MES School tested positive for Covid-19 during a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT).

“On June 9, BBMP conducted a vaccination drive against Covid-19 at these schools. Some of the students showed symptoms after which RAT was conducted, in which 31 students were found to be Covid-19 positive. Then the students underwent the RT-PCR test in which 21 students from New Standard English School tested Covid negative and the RT-PCR report of the 10 students from MES school is awaited. The schools have been sanitised and directions have been given to follow standard operating procedure (SOP) with regard to Covid-19. This includes checking the temperature at the entry, wearing of masks and adhering to Covid-19 appropriate behaviour,” he said.

However, no staff member and teacher of the two schools tested positive. So only the infected students have been asked to quarantine themselves, he said.

BBMP chief health officer Dr Balasundar has directed the schools to conduct compulsory thermal screening of students and staff members. “Sanitisers have to be kept at key locations in the schools, wearing of masks is mandatory and social distancing has to be maintained. The schools have to ensure that all the staff are vaccinated. The schools have to ensure that all the staff are vaccinated…” the order copy read.

The parents were also asked to ensure vaccination of eligible child beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, the number of Covid-19 hospitalisation in the state has also increased from 16 on June 9 to 38 on June 13. According to the state health department, 36 general beds and one oxygen/HDU and ICU bed each were occupied in government hospitals.

Karnataka logged 594 new Covid-19 cases Tuesday, taking the active caseload to 3,882. The weekly positivity rate was 2.28 per cent. Bengaluru registered 582 new Covid-19 cases. The city has an active case tally of 3,738. Also, there were 400 recoveries during the day.