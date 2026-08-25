Four Karnataka cops suspended over ‘delay’ in Raichur gang rape-murder case

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The Karnataka Police have suspended four personnel for allegedly failing to respond promptly when a 21-year-old Dalit woman was reported missing at Sirwar in Raichur district. She was later found to have allegedly been gang-raped and murdered.
The FIR states that the woman had gone to a field to attend nature’s call when she was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped. The accused allegedly murdered her, fearing she would identify them and dumped her body in a well to destroy evidence.
According to sources, the woman’s parents reported to the police on the evening of August 19 that she had gone missing. Despite an extensive search by her family, she remained untraceable. When the family approached the Sirwar police station to file a complaint, the personnel allegedly failed to act promptly.
On the next morning, the family was informed that a woman’s body had been found in an open well in an agricultural area.
The alleged delay led to public outrage, following which Raichur Superintendent of Police Arunangshu Giri suspended the four personnel on August 22.
The police arrested all four accused people in the gang rape and murder case.
“The police formed teams and arrested three of the accused first. The other accused tried to escape, but we eventually caught him,” a police officer said.
The accused were produced before a local court and remanded in judicial custody, the officer added.
According to the police, all four accused are from the woman’s village and were known to her and her family.
Further investigation is underway in the case.
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