Four Karnataka cops suspended over ‘delay’ in Raichur gang rape-murder case

The police have arrested all four people accused of raping and killing the Dalit woman in Raichur. (File Photo)

The Karnataka Police have suspended four personnel for allegedly failing to respond promptly when a 21-year-old Dalit woman was reported missing at Sirwar in Raichur district. She was later found to have allegedly been gang-raped and murdered.

The FIR states that the woman had gone to a field to attend nature’s call when she was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped. The accused allegedly murdered her, fearing she would identify them and dumped her body in a well to destroy evidence.

According to sources, the woman’s parents reported to the police on the evening of August 19 that she had gone missing. Despite an extensive search by her family, she remained untraceable. When the family approached the Sirwar police station to file a complaint, the personnel allegedly failed to act promptly.