Karnataka okays 2.75% DA hike for government employees

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday approved a 2.75 per cent increase in the Dearness Allowance (DA) for state government employees with retrospective effect from January 1 this year, the state finance department said.

The decision would result in an additional annual expenditure of Rs 1,447 crore and the state government has issued the orders in this regard, a release from the Chief Minister’s Office said. With this, the DA of government employees has been revised to 27.25 percent from 24.50 percent of their basic pay. According to the finance department, the hike would benefit around six lakh employees and 4.5 lakh pensioners in the state.

The hike will apply to “full-time government employees, employees of Zilla Panchayats, work charged employees on regular time scales of pay, full-time employees of aided educational institutions and universities who are on regular time scales of pay,” the order said.