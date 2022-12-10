scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 10, 2022

‘Mandous’ effect: Karnataka’s south interior districts to get heavy rain for next 4 days

Bengaluru received 4.3 mm of rainfall and the minimum temperature dropped to 16.8 degree Celsius Saturday morning.

On Friday evening the minimum temperature in certain parts of Bengaluru such as BTM, Kasturi Nagar, RR Nagar went down to 16 degrees Celsius. (File)
The cyclone ‘Mandous’ effect was felt in Bengaluru with the minimum temperature dropping to 16.8 degrees Celsius Saturday morning even as the city experienced 4.3 mm of rainfall.

Owing to the cyclonic storm, south interior districts of Karnataka will receive heavy rainfall till December 14, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Bengaluru Urban, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Ramanagar, Kodagu, Hassan, Shivamogga, Mysuru, Tumkuru, Davangere and Chitradurga districts will receive isolated heavy rainfall, according to IMD.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city has recorded 384.3 mm of rainfall since October.

“The cyclonic storm “Mandous” pronounced as “Man-Dous” over north coastal Tamil Nadu moved northwestwards with a speed of 15 kmph and weakened into a deep depression over north Tamil Nadu. It is very likely to move nearly west-northwestwards and gradually weaken into a depression by noon of December 10,” the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a statement Saturday.

Bengaluru’s maximum and minimum temperature in the next 24 hours will be around 21 and 18 degree Celsius.

First published on: 10-12-2022 at 10:51:39 am
