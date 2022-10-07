scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 07, 2022

Karnataka to make cybersecurity a compulsory subject in all degree courses from next year

Professor B Thimmegowda, vice-chairman of Karnataka Higher Education Council, made the announcement on the sidelines of Cybersecurity Awareness Month Programme 2022, which was formally launched by Higher Education and IT minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan.

The programme will be operationalised by CySecK - the K-tech Centre of Excellence in Cybersecurity. (File Photo)

Professor B Thimmegowda, vice-chairman of Karnataka Higher Education Council, Friday said that a cybersecurity course would be a compulsory subject in all degree courses from the next academic year.

He made the announcement on the sidelines of Cybersecurity Awareness Month Programme 2022, which was formally launched by Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, Minister of Higher Education and Information Technology.

Thimmegowda said that the new cybersecurity course in the higher education sector would come into force apart from the existing Information and Technology and Computer Science courses.

“We have already introduced Artificial Intelligence and digital fluency portions this year. However, next year we will make the cybersecurity course, in collaboration with NASSCOM, compulsory for all degree students irrespective of their streams,” he said.

IT Minister Narayan said that as cyber crimes have become more rampant, it was important to include cybersecurity courses in the curriculum of non-technical students as well. “Digital literacy courses such as cybersecurity and Artificial Intelligence are mandatory as per the new National Education Policy – 2020,” he said.

The minister also promised that the state would soon be releasing a Cybersecurity Policy aimed to build a strong cybersecurity ecosystem in the state, along with defining the strategies to protect the state’s IT assets.

Karnataka also intends to setup a state CERT (Computer Emergency Response Team) for the effective coordination of responses to cyber security incidents at the state level, he said.

The programme will be operationalised by CySecK – the K-tech Centre of Excellence in Cybersecurity, wherein a series of awareness programmes will be organised throughout October across different sectors.

CySecK has also come up with interesting activities for promoting cybersecurity. Those interested can register, participate and win a chance to get exciting prizes for being cyber-aware.

First published on: 07-10-2022 at 06:27:33 pm
