Karnataka: Cyber terrorism charges slapped against hoax bomb message senders

The police have slapped cyber terrorism charges against unidentified persons for sending hoax bomb messages to at least 16 schools in Bengaluru recently.

City police commissioner Kamal Pant said, “We have invoked cyber terrorism charges under Section 66(f) of the Information Technology (IT) Act. It is important to send a strong message to such hoax message senders.”

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

Asked if there was any progress in the investigation, Pant replied in the affirmative but declined to share any details.

On April 8, 16 schools in Bengaluru received hoax bomb threat emails between 11 am and 2.30 pm. The email read: “A very powerful bomb has been planted in your school… this is not a joke… immediately call the police and sappers, hundreds of lives may suffer including yours, do not delay, now everything is only in your hands!”

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra had earlier said that central agencies were also looking into the matter.

Neev Academy, Stonehill International School, Gopalan International School, Ebenezer International School, St Vincent Pallotti School, Sophia School, Redbridge International Academy, BVM Global School, Candor International School, Inventure Academy, Harvest International School and Kunskapsskolan International School are some of the institutes that received the hoax bomb threat, said officials.