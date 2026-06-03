Karnataka’s Cyber Command steps up online betting crackdown, writes to 127 hosting agencies

The Cyber Command has appealed to the public to report illegal betting applications and websites.

The Karnataka State Cyber Command has written to 127 web-hosting agencies seeking their cooperation in identifying, monitoring, and blocking gambling websites and newly emerging betting platforms, officials said on Tuesday.

The move follows the blocking of 8,750 betting applications and websites nationwide as part of a coordinated enforcement effort.

Additional Director General of Police (Cyber Command) M Chandrashekar said at in a press briefing that the Command Centre, with support from 37 internet service providers (ISPs), blocked several betting websites and URLs within five days ahead of the Indian Premier League final.

According to Chandrashekar, the operation is being carried out in three phases. The first phase focuses on blocking identified betting URLs and continuously monitoring new domains and mirror websites that emerge after enforcement action. The second phase involves engaging web-hosting agencies and other intermediaries to prevent them from providing services to illegal betting and gambling platforms.