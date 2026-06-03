Karnataka’s Cyber Command steps up online betting crackdown, writes to 127 hosting agencies

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The Karnataka State Cyber Command has written to 127 web-hosting agencies seeking their cooperation in identifying, monitoring, and blocking gambling websites and newly emerging betting platforms, officials said on Tuesday.
The move follows the blocking of 8,750 betting applications and websites nationwide as part of a coordinated enforcement effort.
Additional Director General of Police (Cyber Command) M Chandrashekar said at in a press briefing that the Command Centre, with support from 37 internet service providers (ISPs), blocked several betting websites and URLs within five days ahead of the Indian Premier League final.
According to Chandrashekar, the operation is being carried out in three phases. The first phase focuses on blocking identified betting URLs and continuously monitoring new domains and mirror websites that emerge after enforcement action. The second phase involves engaging web-hosting agencies and other intermediaries to prevent them from providing services to illegal betting and gambling platforms.
The third phase, he said, will target the financial trail of betting syndicates by tracing proceeds generated through such activities and identifying the masterminds and beneficiaries behind the operations.
Officials said a majority of betting websites are hosted outside India, and responses from several foreign hosting agencies are still awaited. The state government’s Internal Security Division and private cyber-intelligence partners have also assisted the Cyber Command in disrupting the operations.
Police sources said intermediaries often claim protection under the safe harbour provisions of Indian law, arguing that they are unaware of illegal content hosted on their platforms. However, authorities have formally notified hosting agencies and warned that legal action could be initiated if they continue facilitating unlawful betting activities after being put on notice.
Officials said the enforcement drive is also supported by recent Supreme Court observations recognising the wider societal impact of online betting and gambling. In State of Tamil Nadu and Others v Junglee Games India Pvt Ltd and Others, the court held that widespread online money gaming has contributed to addiction, financial distress and suicides, affecting not merely individual participants but society at large. The judgment observed that the proliferation of online betting and gambling through smartphones and digital payment systems has made such activities easily accessible, with repercussions extending to families and communities.
The court further held that activities causing large-scale social and economic disruption, impairing public health and disturbing the normal tempo of community life could fall within the ambit of “public order”. It observed that while the immediate harm may appear individual in nature, the cascading impact on public mental health, social welfare, and community well-being provides a constitutional basis for State intervention and regulatory action.
Investigators are also focusing on mirror domains commonly used by betting syndicates to evade enforcement. Such duplicate websites allow operators to redirect users to alternative platforms while retaining the same login credentials and user base.
Officials cited the example of the betting brand 1xBet, which allegedly operates through more than 1,000 URLs under different names, including “1x Partner” and “1xBit.com”, making enforcement efforts significantly more challenging.
The Cyber Command has appealed to the public to report illegal betting applications and websites to enable swift action against such platforms.
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