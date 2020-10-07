Karnataka cuts fine for not wearing masks after public outrage

“The revised fine will be implemented immediately,” Yediyurappa added while stressing the importance of using masks, sanitisers and maintaining social distancing to contain the spread of the COVID-19.

After public outrage over imposition of hefty penalties for not wearing masks, the Karnataka government Wednesday reduced the fine for the violation to Rs 250 from Rs 1,000 in urban areas, and to Rs 100 from Rs 500 in rural areas in the state. The move comes less than a week after the government imposed the hefty penalty starting October 1.

In a press release, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said: “In its recent order, the government had fixed a fine of Rs 1,000 in the urban areas and Rs 500 in the rural areas on those not wearing the masks. Against the background of the public outrage and experts’ opinion, it has been decided to reduce the fine from Rs 1,000 to Rs 250 in the urban areas and from Rs 500 to Rs 100 in the rural areas.”

#JUSTIN: The #Karnataka Government reduced the fine for not wearing a mask to Rs 250 from Rs 1,000 in Urban areas and in Rural areas fine reduced to Rs 100 from the earlier Rs 500. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/z4DrUMb7aH — Darshan Devaiah B P (@DarshanDevaiahB) October 7, 2020

“The revised fine will be implemented immediately,” Yediyurappa added while stressing the importance of using masks, sanitisers and maintaining social distancing to contain the spread of the COVID-19.

“Ever since the outbreak of COVID-19, the government has initiated several measures including lockdown, the mandatory wearing of masks and usage of sanitisers. Since there is no vaccine for coronavirus, people have to follow the rules,” he added.

Meanwhile, Karnataka reported 9,993 fresh cases on Tuesday and with over 5,000 cases reported in 24 hours, state’s capital Bengaluru reported its highest single day-spike since the coronavirus outbreak began.

The total tally in the state is 6,57,705 cases, of which 1,15,151 cases are active. The total number of recoveries has shot up to 5,33,074. The state reported 91 COVID deaths on Tuesday as the toll reached 9,461.

1 lakh Covid19 tests conducted in a day in state: Minister

According to Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar, Karnataka has conducted 1,04,348 Covid-19 tests on Tuesday. “The state government aims to increase the tests to 1.5 lakh per day,” Dr K Sudhakar, said.

The Minister took to Twitter to inform that on Tuesday, 55,690 RT-PCR and other method tests were conducted across 146 laboratories in the state, and 48,658 Rapid Antigen tests were conducted across 30 districts. The tests will be soon increased to 1.5 lakh per day, he added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.