Karnataka man detained overnight after quarrel with wife dies in custody

Khaleelullah's wife Sahinaj alleged the police assaulted her husband at the Hagaribommanahalli station. (Representational image)

A 36-year-old construction worker taken to police custody in Karnataka’s Vijayanagar district following a quarrel with his wife died on Saturday night allegedly due to police torture.

Superintendent of Police S Jahnavi said two personnel—head constable Raghavendra, the station house officer in Hagaribommanahalli, and constable Venkatesh—were arrested on Sunday in connection with Khaleelullah’s custodial death.

The police made the arrests after Khaleelullah’s wife Sahinaj filed a complaint regarding his death.

Hagaribommanahalli MLA Nemiraj Naik, who visited Khaleelullah’s family, said it was the first custodial death case registered in the district.

“I spoke to the doctors. They also opined that Khaleelullah was brutally assaulted. Keeping the man at the police station overnight for a domestic dispute is wrong, and action must be initiated. There are CCTV cameras installed in the station and the footage must be preserved for further investigation,” he added.