Immediate FIRs, recorded post-mortem: Karnataka gets SOP for custodial death, violence probes

Karnataka DGP M A Saleem's order noted that in several instances, by the time the CID took over custodial violence and custodial death cases, vital evidence often deteriorated. (File Photo)

Karnataka Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG & IGP) M A Saleem has issued a comprehensive standard operating procedure (SOP) mandating uniform investigation protocols in custodial violence and custodial death cases across the state.

The directive comes amid repeated judicial concerns over lapses in custodial death investigations and directions from the Supreme Court stressing strict adherence to procedural safeguards in such cases.

The May 6 order follows concerns over procedural lapses by local police, including delayed FIRs, improper mahazars (records of procedure) and inadequate collection of crucial physical and digital evidence. It noted that in several instances, by the time the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) takes over such cases, “vital evidence often deteriorates, hampering fair investigation and judicial process”.