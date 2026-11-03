Facing heat over milk price hike, Karnataka CM Shivakumar moves to cut curd prices

Facing criticism from consumers and the Opposition over the recent hike in milk and curd prices, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said Monday he had instructed the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) to reduce the price of curd.

Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar said the increase in milk prices was linked to higher fat content in certain variants and that officials would provide a detailed explanation for the revision.

“The price of milk with higher fat content has been increased. Officials will provide a full explanation. No one speaks up when the price of bottled water rises because the GST goes to the Union government. Increasing milk prices will help 11 lakh farmer families,” he said.