Facing heat over milk price hike, Karnataka CM Shivakumar moves to cut curd prices

Facing criticism from consumers and the Opposition over the recent hike in milk and curd prices, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said Monday he had instructed the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) to reduce the price of curd.
Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar said the increase in milk prices was linked to higher fat content in certain variants and that officials would provide a detailed explanation for the revision.
“The price of milk with higher fat content has been increased. Officials will provide a full explanation. No one speaks up when the price of bottled water rises because the GST goes to the Union government. Increasing milk prices will help 11 lakh farmer families,” he said.
According to sources, curd prices are likely to fall by Rs 2 to Rs 4 per litre, while milk prices are expected to remain unchanged.
From November 1, the price of a litre of curd shot up from Rs 54 to Rs 68, a hike of Rs 14. Special toned milk prices increased by Rs 12, and normal milk prices shot up by Rs 8 per litre.
The steep increase drew criticism from the Bangalore Hotels Association (Regd), which said the hike would place an unfair financial burden on both consumers and the hospitality industry.
Several hotels and restaurants have reportedly increased tea and coffee prices by Rs 5 to Rs 8 per serving to offset higher input costs.
‘Will support farmers’
Meanwhile, Bangalore Urban, Rural and Ramanagara District Co-operative Milk Producers’ Societies Union Ltd (BAMUL) president D K Suresh defended the price revision, saying milk prices in Karnataka remained lower than those in several other states.
“The hike in milk prices will support not only 11 lakh farmer families but also 25 lakh milk sellers. The Tamil Nadu Government has raised prices by Rs 12. Nandini products reach Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Maharashtra, where milk prices are higher than ours. Amul has also increased its prices,” Suresh said.
“The milk price hike will largely benefit farmers, with only 60 paise remaining for the union. Around 20 lakh litres of milk are going to other states, and Nandini milk has received a certification for top quality. There is an opportunity to create employment for 5 lakh youth,” he added.
On the proposed bus fare hike, Shivakumar said rising petrol and diesel prices had made it difficult for transport corporations to meet their daily operating expenses. The government had decided to provide special grants to sustain bus operations, he said.
He added that the government was considering a revised operational model for routes with low passenger traffic, while the Transport Department had been asked to make the final decision on a possible fare revision.