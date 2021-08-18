Karnataka to seek CSR funds to implement NEP: C N Ashwathnarayan

With the Karnataka government taking several measures to begin implementation of the new National Education Policy (NEP) at colleges across domains in the state from the upcoming academic year (2021-22), funding from the industry and related organisations towards academia is expected to be enhanced as well.

According to Minister for Higher Education, IT, BT, Science & Technology, Skill Development, Entrepreneurship, and Livelihood C N Ashwathnarayan, the government will focus on systematic implementation of the policy.

“The government will focus on systematic implementation of NEP and seeks CSR funds from industry and donations from organisations towards this. The NEP strengthens the education system by eliminating the previously-existing rigidities, granting autonomy to institutions and becoming more flexible,” he explained.

NEP 2020 is a game-changer in Indian Education. Launched National Seminar on Implementation of #NEP2020 at Kristu Jayanti College, Bengaluru. NEP will provide high-quality education to all. Colleges, universities & faculty are actively engaging with @kshecb to implement this.

He was speaking at a seminar titled ‘Implementation of NEP 2020- A Road Map’ organised by Kristu Jayanti College (Autonomous) in association with Bengaluru North University. Ashwathnarayan added real empowerment of society can only happen based on an appropriate education system, which the NEP aspires to achieve.

“NEP has the objective of providing the right kind of education, aims to develop well-rounded future citizens and upholding the rich heritage of the country. The economy could thrive only through knowledge, innovation, scientific and technical progress,” he said.

The minister, after issuing an order earlier this week to implement NEP from this academic year, had announced admissions to private, aided, and government colleges in the state will be based on a module launched on August 23. He had confirmed that the admissions will be facilitated through the Unified University and College Management System (UUCMS) from this academic year.

Meanwhile, P Pradeep, Commissioner of the Department of Collegiate Education, highlighted that the real essence of NEP was in awarding freedom to students eliminating boundaries between arts, humanities and science subjects. “In this way, the policy enables multi-disciplinary learning. The policy also aspires to empower students by enhancing their skills and ability by giving importance to health and wellness.”

He added that the curriculum aligned with the National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF), scientific pedagogy, qualitative assessment and adaptability of the system would prepare students to become “globally competitive.”

Mysore University to hold workshop for key stakeholders

The University of Mysore (UoM) has decided to organise a one-day workshop for all of its key stakeholders Friday over the state government’s plan to begin implementation of the new National Education Policy (NEP) from the academic year 2021-22.

According to officials of the university, the programme will be inaugurated by Commissioner for Collegiate Education Pradeep P and is expected to be attended by top officials of the Technical Education department as well.

Further, Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji is scheduled to unveil NEP in Karnataka in the presence of Higher Education Minister C N Ashwathnarayan later that afternoon at Crawford Hall on the UoM campus.