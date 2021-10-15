Karnataka to seek relaxed CRZ norms to facilitate coastal tourism, says CM Bommai

The Karnataka government will soon approach the Centre and seek relaxation of the rules of the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) that restrict economic and commercial activities within 500 metre of the coastline in the state. The decision was taken to facilitate development of tourism, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

During a recent visit to coastal Karnataka, Bommai, who held meetings with local businessmen in the Udupi region, said the potential of coastal tourism in Karnataka has not been achieved on the lines of neighbouring states of Goa and Kerala due to the CRZ norms.

“Efforts will be made to relax the CRZ norms on the lines of Goa and Kerala in Karnataka to allow commercial and economic activities within a 500 metre range from the high tide line,” he said.

“In neighbouring Kerala and Goa, the potential of coastal tourism has been developed to its full extent. We can earn more revenues if this is done in Karnataka. The potential for tourism in coastal Karnataka has not been fully utilised,” Bommai said.

Bommai said that an atmosphere conducive for job creation and revenue generation would be facilitated in the coastal region.

Karnataka has a maritime coastline of 300 kilometre in the Uttara Kannada and Dakshina Kannada districts.

In December 2020, on a visit to inaugurate a park at the Malpe beach in Udupi, as the then Home Minister of Karnataka, Bommai had expressed confidence of relaxation of CRZ rules in the state to facilitate the development of tourism in coastal Karnataka.