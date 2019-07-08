Karnataka crisis: Independent MLA H Nagesh resigns from Cong-JDS govt, extends support to BJP

In another major setback to the Karnataka Congress-JDS coalition government, independent MLA H Nagesh withdrew his support Monday resigning as Minister of Small Industries. The move comes amid growing threat to the coalition government which has been rocked by a spate of 13 other resignations.

Nagesh, who is MLA from Mulbagal constituency in Kolar district has written to Governor Vajubhai R Vala stating that he would extend support to the BJP if the party forms its government in the state. Nagesh was inducted into the Kumaraswamy led cabinet just last month. “I would by this letter, inform your good self that, I withdraw my support to the government,” Nagesh has told the Governor.

Reacting to the development, state minister DK Shivakumar said that after resigning Nagesh had called him and said that he had been hijacked by Yeddyurappa’s PA and BJP. “Just now Mr Nagesh called me and said that he has been hijacked by Mr Yeddyurappas’ PA and BJP. By the time I reached the airport the flight had left.”

An active member of the Congress party from Mulbagal, he was denied the Congress ticket and the party selected G Manjunath as the candidate. However, Nagesh won the polls from the constituency as an independent candidate.

If the resignation of the 13 MLAs is accepted by the Speaker on Tuesday the balance will shift in favour of the BJP. Following Nagesh’s support, the saffron party will have 106 seats, enough to stake claim to form the next government.

After giving his resignation, Nagesh boarded a special flight to Mumbai from HAL airport in Bengaluru. Meanwhile, Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa’s Personal Assistant Santhosh was spotted along with H Nagesh in the airport.

BJP leader and MP from Udupi-Chikkamagaluru, Shobha Karandlaje said, “ We welcome Independent MLA Nagesh. We will accept anybody into our party who is from a non-political dispensation.” Further, she clarified that BJP is not in touch with any rebels of the Congress and JD(S), as long as they are with their parties.