Karnataka cricket body disappointed at BCCI shifting IPL final from Bengaluru amid ticket tussle with legislators

Hours after BCCI announced on Wednesday that the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad would host the IPL playoffs and finals, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) expressed disappointment, stating it was prepared to host the matches in Bengaluru.

Vinay Mruthyunjaya, a spokesperson for the KSCA, said in a statement, “KSCA expresses its disappointment that the IPL playoff matches have been allotted to other centres. KSCA President and legendary Indian cricketer Venkatesh Prasad was personally in touch with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in this regard. He had also formally conveyed KSCA’s preparedness, willingness, and keen interest in hosting the IPL Playoffs at the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium.”

While the knockouts will be held at three venues starting May 26, the BCCI omitted Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium, the home venue of defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), from hosting the final.

The BCCI stated that the decision was made after the KSCA failed to meet certain requirements to host the final, making way for Ahmedabad again.

Mruthyunjaya said, “The IPL matches conducted in Bengaluru during the current season were widely appreciated for their smooth execution, crowd management, operational efficiency, and overall spectator experience, reaffirming KSCA’s capability to successfully host marquee fixtures of such scale and importance. Despite our preparedness and willingness to host the Playoffs, we understand that the BCCI has taken a decision to allot these matches to other venues. While the specific reasons for the same have not been formally communicated to KSCA, we fully respect the prerogative and decision-making authority of the BCCI in this regard.”

However, some KSCA sources said a tussle with the elected representatives over tickets had also prompted the BCCI to shift the matches.

Some Karnataka MLAs recently asked for five tickets for the IPL matches. Congress MLA Vijayanand Kashappanavar had said, “We are VIPs and cannot stand in a queue to buy tickets.”

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He also said that despite availing of all government facilities, the RCB management was not respecting the MLAs. Several people criticised the legislators who demanded the tickets, calling them “glorified beggars”.

Soon after word spread that one reason prompting the BCCI decision was the legislators’ demand for tickets, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar rejected it.

“There is no connection between the distribution of tickets among MLAs and the shifting of the final match. In other places, 50 per cent is reserved,” he said, responding to questions near his residence in Sadashivanagar.

Shivakumar said the IPL final match was likely shifted to Ahmedabad because the stadium there is larger and can accommodate more spectators.

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On June 4, 2025, chaos erupted outside the stadium when lakhs of fans gathered for RCB’s celebratory events following their first-ever IPL trophy win. Eleven people, including a 14-year-old, were killed in the stampede that followed.