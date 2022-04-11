Thermal screening, quarantine advised for passengers arriving from countries reporting XE variant: Karnataka minister

After a meeting with the members of the Covid-19 technical advisory committee (TAC), Karnataka health minister K Sudhakar said the committee has suggested thermal screening, strict surveillance and mandatory quarantine for a period of 7-10 days for passengers arriving in Karnataka from countries which have reported Covid XE variant.

The minister said, “The meeting was held in the backdrop of the detection of XE variant cases in countries including China, UK, Germany, South Korea, New Zealand and Thailand. The TAC has suggested thermal screening, strict surveillance, mandatory quarantine for a period of 7-10 days for passengers arriving from these countries. The government will soon release guidelines regarding this. I would advise people to wear masks. IIT Kanpur has predicted another Covid wave around June and July.”

He stressed TAC’s advice that those who have not taken their second dose and precautionary dose, especially in the 60+ age group, should complete their vaccination schedule.

“Some have blamed the government for the Covid-19 wave and shortage of vaccines in the past. Now, there is an adequate supply and we have made several requests to people to take the vaccine. People should take the vaccine and cooperate with the government,” he added.

He said that among the 15-17 age group, 25,11,407 people out of 30,00,000 have taken the vaccine. “Among the 12-14 age group, only 13,96,000 children have received the vaccine out of 20,00,000 which is 69 percent. Those in the above 18 age group should also take their respective doses which are due,” the minister added.

He urged parents to get their children vaccinated. As there are no vaccines for young kids, the minister informed that 5,000 children will be tested across the state as per the recommendation of the TAC.

“We have received complaints of some hospitals overcharging for vaccines. The government will not tolerate this. A high-level meeting has been held and a committee has been formed in this regard. The capped prices for CT scans, MRI etc. must be considered as the new prices for future and not just for COVID-19. All officers have been given instructions in this regard. Labs should not charge higher costs than the cap fixed by the government. If this rule is violated, the government has the right to revoke the licence of the lab or hospital,” he added.