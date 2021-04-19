Karnataka Covid wrap: With 146 more deaths, state records highest single-day toll; 15,785 new cases

The all-party meet that was held to discuss the Covid crisis in the state.

Karnataka recorded its highest single-day death toll since the pandemic, with 146 more Covid-induced fatalities reported by the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services. Out of these, 97 deaths were in Bengaluru Urban.

The youngest among the deceased were three people aged 26, a male and a female patient from Bengaluru and a female patient from Hassan, diagnosed with either Severe Acute Respiratory Infection or Influenza-like Illness while being admitted for treatment.

Among those who died in the last 24 hours, the oldest was a 92-year-old male patient diagnosed with Severe Acute Respiratory Infection and admitted to a private hospital on April 12.

Meanwhile, the state reported 15,785 new infections, with which the active caseload spiked to 1,42,084. With 9,618 new cases, the number of active cases in Bengaluru Urban exceeded 1 lakh.

At the same time, 12 districts out of the total 30 reported over 200 new cases. Among these districts are Tumakuru (652), Mysuru (568), Kalaburagi (513), Hassan (320), Bidar (318), and Vijayapura (302), Dharwad (283), Mandya (279), Ballari (248), Raichur (228) and Dakshina Kannada (218).

While 84,785 people were vaccinated on Monday, 7,098 recovered from the infection.

Bengaluru elected representatives’ meet: Opposition blames ‘govt mismanagement’, final call on lockdown to be taken on Tuesday

After heated discussions during the all-party meeting attended by MPs, MLAs, MLCs and top officials in Bengaluru on Monday, the government has announced that a final decision on announcing a lockdown would be taken on Tuesday.

#Bengaluru: Meeting convened by CM @BSYBJP for all elected representatives to review #Covid19 situation underway in Vidhana Soudha. CM joins from hospital via video conference. Top officials attending the meeting include @BBMPCOMM, @BBMPAdmn, @CPBlr among others. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/5W6HlRJpuJ — Ralph Alex Arakal (@ralpharakal) April 19, 2021

Chaired by Revenue Minister R Ashoka in Vidhana Soudha with CM Yediyurappa joining in via video conference, the discussion began with Opposition leaders blaming the government’s “mismanagement of Covid-19 affairs” during the ongoing second wave.

Health and Education Minister Sudhakar apprised the attendees of various measures, such as imposing Section 144(1) and ensuring bed availability, taken to control the spread of the pandemic in the city. Debates broke out after opposition leaders said such claims of “everything being handled well” were not true.

However, most elected representatives across party lines were against the idea of imposing a lockdown in the state capital. During the discussion, BTM Layout MLA Ramalinga Reddy said, “The government should first ensure that all necessary arrangements are made to see that the common man is not affected, in case a lockdown is announced.”

After the meeting, R Ashoka said that a final decision on whether a lockdown will be imposed or not will be taken on Tuesday, after the all-party meeting convened by the Governor to look into the issue from the perspective of the entire state.

Bengaluru: Overall bed occupancy over 76%, govt data indicates

As many as 4,549 beds out of the total 5,916 earmarked for Covid-19 patients in government and private hospitals and medical colleges situated in Bengaluru (Urban and Rural) were occupied as on 8.30 pm on Monday, official state government data indicated.

The occupancy rate was estimated to be at 76.89 per cent in total.

However, finding an ICU bed with ventilator support turned out to be an uphill task for many as nearly 97 per cent of them across facilities were occupied. As much as 93.53 per cent of the total ICU beds and 88.40 per cent of the HDU (High Dependency Unit) beds continued to be occupied, as per the data.

Meanwhile, the two operational Covid Care Centres at Haj Bhavan and HAL in the city together had only 53 unoccupied beds. With a total of 578 beds, as many as 525 beds —353 at Haj Bhavan (total 400) and 172 at HAL (total 178) — were occupied, the data stated.

Release white paper on Karnataka govt’s Covid-19 performance: Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Leader of Opposition Siddarmaiah Monday urged the BJP-led state government to issue a white paper mentioning various initiatives taken to contain Covid-19. “@BJP4Karnataka government should release a White paper about their initiatives and performance in managing the pandemic instead of just framing new rules, regulations and restrictions to the public,” he tweeted.

The former CM further criticised CM Yediyurappa adding, “BJP ministers and MLAs are openly flouting the rules of their own government. Yediyurappa has no control over his ministers or MLAs. This has resulted in complete chaos and confusion in the state.”

Ministers, MP meet representatives of oxygen production plants

Health Minister Sudhakar, Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar, and Bangalore South Lok Sabha MP Tejasvi Surya met representatives of oxygen production plants in the state on Monday in a bid to streamline the process.

The meeting took place in the wake of several private hospitals in Bengaluru and in other districts such as Ballari and Kalaburagi reporting a shortage of medical oxygen supply for treatment of Covid-19 patients in the last few days.

“The meeting was attended by major medical oxygen manufacturers and distributors. We are addressing all the systemic problems on a war-footing,” Surya said after the meeting.

‘CM’s health parameters stable, responding well to treatment’

CM Yediyurappa, who was admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru after getting reinfected with Covid-19 on Friday, is clinically stable, the private hospital confirmed in a statement issued on Monday

“CM Yediyurappa continues to be doing well and clinically stable. He is active and responding well to the treatment,” the bulletin issued by Manipal Hospitals, Old Airport Road mentioned.

Governor convenes all-party meet to discuss Covid-19 containment measures

Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala has convened an all-party meeting on Tuesday to review the COVID-19 situation across the state. CM Yediyurappa, and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy, who have been admitted to different private hospitals in Bengaluru due to Covid-19, have confirmed that they would participate in the virtual meeting.

Senior leaders including Siddaramaiah, Congress chief D K Shivakumar, S R Patil, JD(S) state president H K Kumaraswamy, G Parameshwara and H D Revanna are among others expected to participate in the same.

Earlier on Sunday, the Governor had met Chief Secretary P Ravikumar, Additional Chief Secretary to CM E V Ramana Reddy, and Additional Chief Secretary (Health & Family Welfare) Jawaid Akhtar to obtain details about measures taken to combat the second wave of the pandemic.

Vala had then directed the top officers to take all necessary steps to bring the situation under control. “These steps included ensuring enough oxygen supply, beds and medicines for patients suffering from Covid-19,” an official from Karnataka Raj Bhavan confirmed.

CMO calls out fake circular mentioning two-week lockdown, other guidelines

The Karnataka Chief Minister’s Office Monday called out a fake circular that was widely shared online on Monday.

The #Karnataka Chief Minister’s Office has confirmed that a notification (with no sign by CS) shared on social media by many indicating a two-week lockdown and other #Covid19 guidelines is FAKE. pic.twitter.com/7paGIsDer7 — Ralph Alex Arakal (@ralpharakal) April 19, 2021

“We have observed that a notification dated April 19, 2021 is shared on social media by many, indicating a two-week lockdown and other fresh Covid-19 guidelines. This is fake and people should refrain from posting or sharing this,” an officer from the CMO told Indianexpress.com

Dharwad: Karnatak University exams postponed

Karnatak University Dharwad Monday postponed examinations of degree and postgraduate courses on Monday citing the rise in COVID-19 cases in the district and the ongoing strike called by employee unions of road transport corporations.

“All the examinations, for degree and postgraduate students, scheduled to be held from April 21 have been postponed indefinitely,” Registrar (Evaluation) Ravindranth Kadam said. An official notification to the effect was also issued.