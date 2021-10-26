Karnataka Covid wrap: Two suspected cases of AY.4.2 variant of Covid sent for genome sequencing

Two suspected cases of AY.4.2 variant of the novel coronavirus have been identified and the samples have been sent to a laboratory for genome sequencing, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar said Tuesday.

“There are two suspected cases of AY.4.2 variant of viruses and I have instructed my department to send the samples for genomic sequencing for confirmation,” Sudhakar told reporters here.

Health department officials said the samples have been sent to the National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS) in Bengaluru for testing. They also said both the affected persons are from Bengaluru and are asymptomatic.

The AY.4.2 is said to be a Delta variant of the novel coronavirus, which is spreading rapidly in the United Kingdom.

Speaking about Karnataka’s preparedness, Sudhakar said the state has started genome sequencing and has set up six to seven (genome) labs in the state.

The minister said whenever a new variant emerges, the state immediately gets advice from experts and discusses it with the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR).

Regarding the new variant creating fresh trouble in the UK, he said he will speak to the chairperson of the Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19 on it. He also said studies are underway to find out what variant it is.

Sudhakar claimed those who have received both the doses of the Covid vaccines need not be afraid of the virus as it will have little effect on them.

The minister said there is no need to panic as the state government has taken enough steps to check the spread of the disease.

277 new cases, CFR recorded at 2.52%

Karnataka on Tuesday added 277 fresh cases and seven fatalities, taking the caseload and death toll to 29,86,553 and 38,024, respectively, the health department said. The day also saw 343 people being discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 29,39,990, leaving 8,510 active cases, a department bulletin said.

#Karnataka reports 277 new #Covid19 cases with test positivity rate of 0.36%. 7 more deaths reported from across state, 343 others recover. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/9t1J3bxPE9 — Express Bengaluru (@IEBengaluru) October 26, 2021

Bengaluru Urban accounted for the highest number of cases, 169, and three deaths. Other districts too reported fresh cases, including 23 in Dakshina Kannada, 19 in Mysuru and 18 in Hassan.

While 13 districts reported zero infections, 13 others saw cases in single digits. Two fatalities were reported in Hassan and one each in Bengaluru Rural and Kolar. There were zero fatalities in 27 districts, the bulletin said.

Bagalkote, Bidar, Chamarajanagar, Davangere, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Raichur, Vijayapura and Yadgir recorded zero infections and zero Covid-19 related deaths.

The positivity rate for the day was 0.36 per cent and the case fatality rate was 2.52 per cent. A total of 75,283 samples were tested Tuesday, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined to 5.03 crore.

The number of vaccinations done so far in the state rose to 6.38 crore, with 1,75,709 people being inoculated Tuesday.

(With PTI inputs)