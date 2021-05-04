Karnataka Covid wrap: Task force decides to import 5 lakh Remdesivir vials

A COVID-19 patient on oxygen support at a hospital, during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)

In a bid to meet the growing demand for Remdesivir among Covid-19 patients in the state, the Karnataka Covid Task Force Tuesday decided to import 5 lakh vials of the antiviral drug. The panel, headed by Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwathnarayan, also decided to procure rapid antigen testing kits on a fast-track basis.

Further, the ministerial task force decided to fulfill the demand of concerned stakeholders to hike the charges approved for treatment at private hospitals in the state. “It has been decided to increase the (daily) cost paid by the government to private hospitals to Rs 8000 instead of Rs 7000 for oxygenated beds, Rs 9750 in place of Rs 8500 for ICU beds without the ventilator, and Rs 11,500 instead of Rs 10,000 day for ICU beds with the ventilator,” Ashwathnarayan explained.

Bengaluru Metro establishes CCC for employees, construction workers

The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) Tuesday announced that a 100-bed Covid Care Centre will be set up at Hotel Eka, Kudlu Gate (with medical care by Jaishree Multi-Specialty Hospital Hosur Road), in a bid to help its employees and construction workers infected by Covid-19.

“Arrangements for good hygiene and for a nutritious diet to the inmates, have been made. This CCC will provide care for Covid19 Positive asymptomatic and mild symptomatic BMRCL employees and construction workers and the isolation facility to combat the spread of the pandemic,” an official statement read.

Further, according to BMRCL Chief PRO B L Yashwanth Chavan, the CCC will be equipped with oxygen concentrators and oxygen cylinders to facilitate immediate care for the patients when required. “BMRCL has tied up with nearby hospitals to shift the patients if they require critical care. We had taken a similar initiative last year from July to October 2020,” he added.

Kolar to get 450 more beds for Covid-19 treatment: Dy CM

Owing to the rising demand for Covid-19 treatment in Kolar, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwathnarayan Tuesday announced that 450 more beds would be made available to the public in the district soon.

Ashwathnarayan highlighted that 300 more oxygenated beds, and another 150 ICU beds will be added to the existing ones in government hospitals situated across the district.

The Deputy CM, however, maintained that the district situated 70 kilometres off Bengaluru, has no shortage of oxygen at present. “However, we have decided to prepare for any such situation in future by setting up a 6000-litre oxygen storage facility and an oxygen generation plant of 1000 litre/minute capacity at the premises of SNR hospital,” he said.

After reviewing the situation in the district through a virtual platform, with Kolar Deputy Commissioner and other representatives, he added that there were 700 oxygenated beds in the district out of which, 190 beds are ICU beds with/without ventilators and 700 non-oxygenated beds, totaling up to 1400 beds. Only 10 per cent of the total active cases (3600) in the district needed hospitalisation while the remaining 3000 required home isolation,” he said.

Bengaluru: Police control room gets Covid-19 distress calls too

Officials from Bengaluru City Police’s Command Centre have confirmed that they have been getting Covid-19 distress calls from patients and relatives of those testing positive, seeking details of beds, medicines, and medical oxygen facilities.

While the control room has 135 staff workers working in three different shifts, around 4000 calls are received by them on a daily basis. “Among these are hundreds of calls wherein people seek help in getting information on beds, hospitals, medicines, and contact numbers to help them procure oxygen either at hospitals or for home care,” an officer from the Bengaluru City Police Command Centre said.

“However, we hear out their desperate situation and try to calm them down in all possible ways. We have also taken steps to get them to the required contacts they have sought for, based on their query,” the officer added.

At the same time, the number of calls complaining about people or neighbours not following Covid-appropriate behaviour in public spaces and neighbourhoods are also on the rise.

The Karnataka government Tuesday decided to postpone the second-year Pre-University (II PU) board examinations in the wake of the ongoing second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

“New dates will be announced well in advance,” Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar announced. He also appealed to the students to continue with their preparations “without getting disheartened.”

While the state had planned to hold theory examinations from May 24 to June 16, practical exams were postponed last month.

“The department of pre-university education (DPUE) has decided to act on the requests from parents, teachers, and students to postpone practical exams in the wake of the ongoing Covid-19 situation in the state,” he had explained.

However, the government is yet to announce any change to the SSLC (Class 10) exams scheduled to be held from June 21 to July 5. Earlier, Kumar had announced that a continuous and comprehensive evaluation programme will be the deciding factor for the promotion of students from classes 1 to 9.